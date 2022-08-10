Amandeep Sidhu briefs about her new show 'Chashni'

TV actress Amandeep Sidhu will be seen playing the role of a firefighter in the upcoming show 'Chashni' which is a story of two sisters, Chandni and Roshni who later turned out to become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.
MUMBAI:TV actress Amandeep Sidhu will be seen playing the role of a firefighter in the upcoming show 'Chashni' which is a story of two sisters, Chandni and Roshni who later turned out to become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Like the plot of the story, Amandeep also finds her role interesting as well as challenging. She said: "I am more nervous than excited. I am awaiting the response of the viewers, it is a mixed feeling. As the story is unique and distinctive that the audience will either shower love or maybe they won't accept it, though I am hoping the people will love our show 'Chashni' as it is filled with romance, drama, twists, and turns."

Amandeep is known for her roles in the TV shows such as 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri', and 'Choti Sarrdaarni'.

Through the story of two sisters, the makers have indicated women's strength and empowerment also.

At the same place, it is about two individuals and how the different incidents in their lives affect their past, present, and future.

'Chashni' is a story of two sisters who are living their own lives, Chandni and Roshni have their backstories with a past which will eventually affect their present and future, she added.

The show also stars Srishti Singh and Hitanshu Jinsi.'Chashni' will be airing from March 9 on Star Plus.

