Amandeep Sidhu of Naagin fame’s first look from her new show with Sandiip Sickand and Sai Ketan Rao!

MUMBAI : Amandeep Sidhu is a popular actor who began her career as a model before transitioning into the television profession

Amandeep rose to fame with her portrayal in the show ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’, fans loved the chemistry between Amandeep and Adhvik and showered a lot of love on the show. Amandeep has since been a part of shows like Choti Sardarni and recently Naagin 6.

Amandeep had recently quit the show Naagin 6 along with Pratik Sehajpal and Simba, Nagpal.

And while there were speculations that she will be seen opposite Sai Ketan Rao in a show produced by Sandiip Sickand, there has been no confirmation of the same. She has now confirmed the same with a picture that she posted on Instagram from the sets of the new show.

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Amandeep’s social media, she is quite active on her social media handles and often takes to the sites to share fun behind the scenes and sneaks peeks of her personal and professional life. She shared her new look from her new show, on Instagram, and you can check it out:

She played Purva Sinha, the parallel protagonist character in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She received the antagonistic lead role of Kanchan Khanna in Tantra that same year.

