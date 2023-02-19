Amandeep Sidhu: Playing firefighter is different yet challenging

'Naagin 6' actress Amandeep Sidhu talked about the challenges she faced while preparing for her role as a woman firefighter in the show 'Chashni'.
MUMBAI:'Naagin 6' actress Amandeep Sidhu talked about the challenges she faced while preparing for her role as a woman firefighter in the show 'Chashni'.

The show revolves around two sisters, Chandni and Roshni, who later become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Amandeep, who will be playing the role of Chandni, shared her experience of essaying a firefighter: "Playing a firefighter is different yet challenging for me. It is for the first time that a woman is playing the character of a firefighter and for the audience as well."

"It is an amazing experience to play the role of Chandni. Like every show, our show also has a message for the audience. It showcases girl power, which revolves around Chandni and Roshni."

Amandeep is known for her roles in TV shows such as 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri', and 'Choti Sarrdaarni'.

She added that the story of her show is going to be intriguing and the audience will like her character.

"The track of the two sisters is engaging and filled with 'masaledar' twists. The audience will love the show for sure as it will be for the first time they will witness something like this. I have always played the character of a girl next door but playing a firefighter is going to be special as I will be serving my nation be it in reel life and I always wanted to play this type of a character," she added.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 15:00

