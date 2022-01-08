Amar Upadhyay Birthday Special : Did you know Amar Upadhyay's visit to the Taj Mahal turned out to be his biggest nightmare ever

MUMBAI : Actor Amar Upadhyay who's recounted as one of the biggest superstars of Indian television turns a year old today and is still charismatic, enigmatic and effervescent as he was when he started out as an actor post his Stardust days! The actor who calls himself an accidental actor was roped in for an advertisement as the original model couldn't reach on time. And Amar's charming looks were noticed by the director who roped in for that part and then he never looked back!

But do you know? Amar's visit to the Taj Mahal turned out to be his biggest nightmare ever! The actor who has witnessed a popularity and insane stardom when he was on-air as Mihir in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was given the tag of Television's first 'superstar' ever. So during early 2001's the actor went to Agra for a short trip and went to Taj Mahal with his wife Hetal Upadhyay and kids Aryaman and Chenab. As soon as people came to know that Amar is also in the queue to enter one of the seven wonders of this world, all the crowd went gaga and people mobbed him which left him baffled. The seventh wonder of the world lost it's charm in front of Amar who was on the peak of his career!

Amar, who's clothes were torn as his fans couldn't just keep calm after they came to know that their favourite Mihir is around. Amar was then rescued by the police around and they then dropped him at his hotel and requested him to not step out without security! Such insane stardom, is something that people nowadays can only imagine about.