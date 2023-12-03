"Amar Upadhyay is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor" says Actor Saptrishi Ghosh

MUMBAI:Actor Saptrishi Ghosh who was last seen in critically acclaimed film Lakadbaggha is currently working with Amar Upadhyay in Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho.Speaking about the show and Amar, Saptrishi says,”Amar and I have been working with Balaji Telefilms for so many years but somehow never got to share screen. Here it is -- a full fledged character against or along with Amar’s character. He is playing Karanpratap Singh who is a prince and I am playing Om Sharma who is a respected carpet seller. Om is a strict disciplinarian, not orthodox, but traditional. and a very honest guy from Gwalior. The unit is very nice and the co-stars are fantastic. It’s a nice and lovely feeling. We joke around a lot and give our own inputs to make the scene better.”What do you have to say about Amar Upadhay as a producer?He says,”Amar is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor also. He is still one of those actors who is known as Mihir of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. But I still feel that he hasn’t got his due. However, destiny has different plans for everyone. He is happy with what he is doing. There are other projects that he has lined up for himself in terms of producer. I wish that this series of ours becomes the top-most series of Shemaroo Umang and we will keep on working for the next few years.”