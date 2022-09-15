Amazing! 21-year-old Jannat Zubair becomes a proud owner of her new abode, Scroll down to know more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair who has impressed Rohit Shetty with her wonderful stunts in the show took to social media to share the good news that the 21-year-old actress finally owns a new house
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair who impressed Rohit Shetty with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finally becomes a proud owner of her new house. The actress may just be 21-year-old but she has managed to fulfill her dream with her hardwork in showbiz.
Jannat shared photos on Instagram where she could be seen at the construction site of her new house with her family. She captioned her post as, "Because dreams do come true..!!✨ Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah."