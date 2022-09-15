Amazing! 21-year-old Jannat Zubair becomes a proud owner of her new abode, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair who impressed Rohit Shetty with her stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finally becomes a proud owner of her new house. The actress may just be 21-year-old but she has managed to fulfill her dream with her hardwork in showbiz.

Jannat shared photos on Instagram where she could be seen at the construction site of her new house with her family. She captioned her post as, "Because dreams do come true..!!✨ Story of the dream house that I’ve grown up listening to is finally in front of my eyes. #alhumdullilah."



