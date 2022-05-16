AMAZING! This actor from Anupamaa has been consistently trending for 3 months and it is not Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

Currently, in the show, we see that Baa isn't happy preparing turmeric milk and frowns. She bumps into Anu and the milk spills on her. Anu thanks her for applying haldi to her. She asks Baa to attend her wedding. Mukku informs Anuj that she’ll have to leave for the US. Anuj states that he won’t get married without her.

Well, Gaurav Khanna has been trending on Twitter as Anuj Kapadia for more than 3 months and the dapper stays on top all the time. His performance in Anupamaa has not only left the viewers spellbound but the actor also earned applause for playing a character that brings hope and positive perspective onscreen.

Wasn't this the cutest part? Those eye talks, nazar utaarna, Hayeee #AnujKapadia ka dil per haath rakhna after days & best ws hik not wanting to go bk.. How cute of him that ultaa chala.. Uuuffff @iamgauravkhanna u r 2 2 2 Cute @TheRupali #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/MQOZh7ogUD — Neena (@Neena_Nayer20) May 16, 2022

Love watching him laugh and dance like this. Inker kaun see aise harkat hai jo dil ko nahi chooti... Magic Man he is #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna @iamgauravkhanna #Anupamaa https://t.co/xQuVKXfH2J — Neena (@Neena_Nayer20) May 16, 2022

Highly appreciate d makers @directorskutproduction @ketswalawalkar 4 this.Couldn't stop my tears. It made me so emotional.Itnee duaon&dil se blessings k baad sab achha hoga #MaAn ki life mein.Such scenes make this show stand at top hamesha @iamgauravkhanna @TheRupali #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/zI05t3gWIC — Neena (@Neena_Nayer20) May 16, 2022

#Anupamaa We should thank Rajan Shahi Sir for giving us Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia. No one can do better role of Anuj better than him — Bipin Bhayani (@bhayani_bipin) May 14, 2022

Mny time Storyline gt discontinued.but I must say d consistency of situational Shayari s d best part in d show till now, i cnt stop praising it. It bcame a integral part of d Ch #AnujKapadia.That definitely a keen factor to attract more n more towards d Ch. https://t.co/HIgeB8vYZG — Roz-e-1989 (@1989_roz) May 16, 2022

Well, Anuj is surely ruling hearts and he is rightly called the National Crush currently. What is your take on this?

