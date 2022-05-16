AMAZING! This actor from Anupamaa has been consistently trending for 3 months and it is not Rupali Ganguly

Baa isn't happy preparing turmeric milk and frowns. She bumps into Anu and the milk spills on her. Anu thanks her for applying haldi to her. She asks Baa to attend her wedding. Mukku informs Anuj that she’ll have to leave for the US. Anuj states that he won’t get married without her.
Gaurav Khanna

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story. 

Well, the actor Gaurav Khanna has been trending on Twitter as Anuj Kapadia for more than 3 months and the dapper stays on top all the time. His performance in Anupamaa has not only left the viewers spellbound but also highly applauded to play a character that brings hope and positive perspective onscreen.

Well, the actor Gaurav Khanna has been trending on Twitter as Anuj Kapadia for more than 3 months and the dapper stays on top all the time. His performance in Anupamaa has not only left the viewers spellbound but also highly applauded to play a character that brings hope and positive perspective onscreen. 

Here are some posts to sum up his reason for trending for so long: 

Well, Anuj is surely ruling hearts and he is rightly called the National Crush currently, what is your take on this? 

Latest Video