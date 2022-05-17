AMAZING! This actors from Anupamaa to replace Shamita Shetty in Sharara Sharara 2.0

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, Tassnim Nerurkar aka Rakhi Dave are dancing together. Meanwhile, the Paras Kalnawat aka Samar and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Varanj join them in doing funny dance moves together. Fans feel they are best suitable to replace Shamita Shetty in Sharara Sharara 2.0. Take a look at the hilarious video.

Meanwhile, in the show, Anupama says that she is with her and she remembers her marriage and remains speechless.

Kinjal says that it is okay if she cannot be with her all the time and requests her to visit her often and hold her baby for the first time as she wants Anupama's qualities in her baby.

