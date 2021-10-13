Amazing! Actress Divyanka Tripathi tries to stay fit, says She doesn't like ZERO figure

News

13 Oct 2021
Mumbai: Actresses these days reel under the pressure of having a perfect body. While many fall prey to the fad, some stay away from it. Divyanka Tripathi is among the latter. The actress says she doesn’t look forward to being a size zero, as she cannot look like it. 

According to a conversation with ETimes, Divyanka told, “I go through different phases in life. Right now, I am in my workout phase... I keep working out and follow a proper diet. Yes, there are times when I let go of things, especially when I am travelling or I am on a vacation."

"I am someone who cannot look a size zero. My body type is such that I am always like this. In fact, I tend to put on weight very quickly. So, I have to care for myself a lot," she added. 

The actress revealed she follows a certain form of workout that works for her. “I don’t focus on becoming thin but I focus on being fit. If I start focusing on becoming thin then I will get frustrated. It just doesn’t work that way for me.” 

Divyanka said she is keen to explore the web space by opting for web shows. “Rather than being a part of a long continuous drama I am keener on web shows. I have read a few scripts too but those didn’t interest me; a lot of television content is getting repeated there I feel. I want to do something else.”

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen on the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she emerged as the first runner up. She lost to Arjun Bijlani in the finale by a margin of only 20 seconds.

