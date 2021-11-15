Amazing! Actress Munmun Dutta glorifies her recent transformation, captions ‘long way to go’

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer took to Instagram to share before and after pics of her weight loss journey. In her caption, the actress wrote about the importance of regular exercise and diet.

“Followed a particular diet along with regular exercise, and felt and saw the changes in my body. Good part was, finally after not working out for almost 4 months, I got back into the habit of working out regularly again. Looking and feeling the change, I am back to my original self of working out whenever possible even in my busy schedule,” the actress wrote in her post.

“Long way to go to achieve the perfect body but I am on track and motivated to do so. It’s going to be a journey and I am looking forward to it,” her caption read.

A few days after Diwali, the actress posted pictures from her new house. “New Home New Beginnings. Thus, a late Diwali post - Moved into my new home, in the middle of hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered; but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

She added, “Took a much-needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way. Starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hard work and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali.”

