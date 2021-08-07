AMAZING! Aditya Narayan to be seen as a host on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan is a talented host. People are used to watching him host many reality shows, especially the ones related to music. Even before the ongoing season of Indian Idol, Aditya Narayan has bagged another music reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, as host. He quotes, “Before I start shooting for a new show, I have to trick my brain into believing that this is the first-ever reality show I am hosting. Fortunately, I have done that convincingly in the past. My brain has been fooled so far and that’s exactly what I am going to do again (laughs!).”

Aditya agrees that while the format of music reality shows on Indian television is similar, he changes his approach and perspective with every project. He mentions that, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is home-grown, so the approach towards hosting the show is also slightly more Hindustani, with a little more emphasis on Hindi and the dialect. I will watch the previous two seasons, which I didn’t host, to understand where they have taken the show and try to incorporate my own two cents into it. If it doesn’t have my stamp and personality, anyone else can host it.”

Aditya had said that he planned to move on from hosting to taking up bigger responsibilities and projects. Even though he has decided to hang up his boots as a host, he doesn’t take work lightly but is always focused and workoholic. He says, “It’s true that I am quitting hosting, and these are my last few assignments as a host. However, I am not approaching it as my final year, but as my first year. I am approaching the next season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as my first show. Every day new talent is coming in and they are doing well for themselves. There must be so many people who want to do what I am doing. No one is indispensable. So, I never take what I have earned for granted.”

