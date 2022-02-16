Amazing! After quitting Roadies, Neha Dhupia will mentor Femina Miss India 2022

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is an actress and model who works predominantly in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has won the Femina Miss India 2002 pageant and was among the top 10 finalists in Miss Universe in the same year.

She has also been one of the leaders of MTV Roadies since Season 14. The actress recently quit.

VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 has begun with enthusiasm. The representatives of each state will competw for the coveted crown. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia has been announced as the mentor for the sixth time.

Manushi Chhillar, who brought the Miss World crown back home after 17 years, was atrained under her mentorship.

Taking to social media, Neha wrote, "Ladies, presenting to you the newest edition of India's most prestigious national pageant!I'm ecstatic to be back as the mentor for 6th time in a row and it gets better and better. She furthe added, "I can't wait for you all to witness what this edition of VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 Co-Powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls holds for you. Do you believe you have what it takes to wear the coveted crown' Then log onto www.missindia.com today to kickstart your life changing journey! @vlccin @sephora_india @mojIndia @rajnigandhasilverpearls."

Have a look.

Neha confirmed she will not be a part of the upcoming season of the reality TV show Roadies. She revealed it is between her and the network.

Neha said, "This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it's just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to me and the network."

