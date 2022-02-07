AMAZING: From AGRESSION to ROMANCE - Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s journey on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been one of the promising contestants of this season on Bigg Boss 15. His journey has been a roller coaster ride, let's take a look:

Karan Kundrra's aggression has been one of the major talking points. From choke-slamming Pratik Sehajpal, fights with him, breaking mugs and outburst of his reaction on Tejasswi Prakash, has often been discussed during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Despite the fights, toxic traits, and arguments, Karan Kundrra sorts out the differences with his ladylove through mushy cuddles, hugs and romance. Their bed-time talks often trend the next day on social media.

Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz' friendship was hailed by the audience and they were called 'UmRan'. Karan often poured his heart out in front of Umar and discussed everything under the sun with him.They got along really well and Karan broke down miserable when Umar was evicted. He even pasted a picture of Umar near his bedside. Irrespective of any differences, Karan and Umar stuck together.

Karan Kundrra takes pride in being a Punjabi, and why not? He is often seen cracking jokes and asking Bigg Boss to bring 'butter chicken' and 'daaru' for him. Even during his interaction with Tejasswi's parents, Karan told them if they agreed for their relationship, he would sit with them and drink. To which, host Salman Khan had joked, "kya bewda jamaai mila hai."

