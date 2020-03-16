Amazing! Aishwarya Khare’s DE-GLAM picture is indeed quite UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, on the screen, Aishwarya Khare is Lakshmi, but do you know how her profile, i.e. the photograph in her passport looks?

The picture has gone viral over the net, where, in her photo she looks super classy and bossy.

One of the fans of Rohit was seen taking a funny dig on Aishwarya.

She wrote on the picture, “@imrohitsuchanti aur yeh tumhare photoshoot pr hans rahi thi Kya ye tum ho @aishwarya_khare Just because you said koi post nahi karega. “

Have a look!

Well, on the work front, the show is gearing up for some intense drama ahead. We already know that the current plot is focusing on Lakshmi’s fake pregnancy and Ahana’s wedding. Ahana’s wedding and Lakshmi’s divorce lie on the same day. However, Rishi notices that Lakshmi is feeling well now and forcibly takes her to the doctor before going to court.

Malishka goes wild seeing this but Rishi ignores this. However, Rishi is left stunned when the doctor rubbishes the pregnancy. Rishi is assured by the doctor that Lakhsmi is not pregnant and he bombards Lakshmi with questions that she doesn’t have any answers to. What will Rishi do now?

