AMAZING! Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is being loved for her performance; Check out what the viewers have to say

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is reaching a new high as it's keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats with its super interesting twists and turns.

In the current track, Pakhi comes back to Kankauli to talk to Sai. As she sees Sai standing angrily, she makes it clear to her that she is not here as Virat’s first wife but as Vinayak’s mother. Pakhi pleads with her to treat Vinayak but Sai points out that they as parents didn’t even let her treat her earlier and now she wants Sai to treat Vinayak again.

Pakhi tells her to forget what happened before and asks her to come to Chavan Niwas. Pakhi assures her that she will take care of everything if she agrees to treat Vinayak. She also assures that Virat will not become a problem and she will take good care of it. However, Sai refuses to come to Chavan Niwas and tells Pakhi to leave.

Aishwarya Shara aka Pakhi is being praised and appreciated a lot for her performance in the recent episode. The way she breaks down with Vinayak and then goes to talk to Sai is being loved by the audience. The viewers got emotional after watching her performance. They have even been posting edits and special messages for her.

Aishwarya shared some of the fan messages. Check them out here:

The plot is being loved by the audience and people can’t wait to see what happens next.

