AMAZING: Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht visit their fellow Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Afsana Khan ahead of her wedding!

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, a popular singer in Punjab, became widely famous after the song ‘Titilyaan’.

She soon made her entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house where she was a part of some major controversies. She had a short stint in the house and had to leave the show after her mental breakdown. She had spoken about her wedding with her fiancé Saajz, who belongs to the same music industry as her in the house.

Well, now the singer is all set to tie the knot on February 19 with Saajz and the wedding rituals have already begun.

Well, now, the bride-to-be was elated to have her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Akshara Singh and Donal Bisht over at her home. She shared lovely videos with her wedding guests.

It's not just Donal and Akshara but several other Bigg Boss friends of Afsana are all set to be part of her special day. Recently, Rakhi Sawant shared details of the popular singer's wedding.

