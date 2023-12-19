Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The two had made an announcement sometime ago that they will be getting married on December 21, 2023. Now, as the date is nearing the festivities have begun.

We already reported that Shrenu’s social media handle gives us a glimpse of the perfect bride in the making. From her Haldi ceremony to her Mehendi, Shrenu looks gorgeous in almost every ritual. We recently reported how Shrenu’s mother too has designed her hands with mehendi which has the photo of a bride and groom on it.

Shrenu looks happy and in love.

While Shrenu has been preparing for the festivities and the big day in full swing, Akshay too has started the ceremony and rituals at his place in traditional Marathi style and it seems to be with his family members in a private affair.

Akshay took to his social media handle to share some picture with a post that mentioned: ‘Shubharambh #LoveatFirstTake

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay first met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki and clicked instantly. Akshay and Shrenu never formally proposed to each other. In an interview Shrenu and Akshay mentioned that Shrenu does not like cheesy proposals and Akshay felt that she completes him and that is the best part about their relationship. He had also mentioned that he looks forward to spending his life with her.

We wish Shrenu and Akshay loads of marital bliss!

