Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!

While Shrenu has been preparing for the festivities and the big day in full swing, Akshay too has started the ceremony and rituals at his place in traditional Marathi style and it seems to be with his family members in a private affair.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:57
Akshay Mhatre

MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The two had made an announcement sometime ago that they will be getting married on December 21, 2023. Now, as the date is nearing the festivities have begun.

We already reported that Shrenu’s social media handle gives us a glimpse of the perfect bride in the making. From her Haldi ceremony to her Mehendi, Shrenu looks gorgeous in almost every ritual. We recently reported how Shrenu’s mother too has designed her hands with mehendi which has the photo of a bride and groom on it. 

(Also Read: “I am happy to reunite with Shrenu Parikh after almost a decade”, shares Aadesh Chaudhary as he joins the cast of Maitree

Shrenu looks happy and in love.

While Shrenu has been preparing for the festivities and the big day in full swing, Akshay too has started the ceremony and rituals at his place in traditional Marathi style and it seems to be with his family members in a private affair.

Akshay took to his social media handle to share some picture with a post that mentioned: ‘Shubharambh #LoveatFirstTake

Take a look:

Shrenu and Akshay first met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki and clicked instantly. Akshay and Shrenu never formally proposed to each other. In an interview Shrenu and Akshay mentioned that Shrenu does not like cheesy proposals and Akshay felt that she completes him and that is the best part about their relationship. He had also mentioned that he looks forward to spending his life with her. 

(Also Read: WOW! Has Shrenu Parikh found her perfect wedding dress? Here's what the bride-to-be has to say; WATCH VIDEO

We wish Shrenu and Akshay loads of marital bliss!
 

Shrenu Parikh Akshya Mhatre Ghar Ek Mandir Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki Shrenu Parikh mehendi ceremony Akshay Mhatre Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre marriage TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 16:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Bapodra furious to face Dilip
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Exposed! Tara’s truth revealed in front of everyone
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Hurdles! Nick and Kiara's love story faces opposition
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama’s friend Devika helps her, Gives America tickets and a work permit
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Amazing: Akshay Mhatre kickstarts wedding festivities in full swing in traditional Marathi style!
MUMBAI : Shrenu Parikh is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. The two had made an...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
What! Amidst rumors of family feud, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video calling herself a ‘survivor’ goes viral
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
From tumultuous on-screen relationship to friendly off-screen banter, Nishant Malkani and Rakesh Paul of Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna: Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’, talk about their bond
Shrenu Shrenu
Wow! Shrenu Parikh’s mother flaunts bride and groom designed with mehendi in each hand and it sure gives us wedding goals
Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar
Bigg Boss 17: OMG! Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty physical fight, latter calls him, “40 saal ka buddha”
Munawar Faruqui
Must Read: Check out the BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES of Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui!
Vedaant
Exclusive: Vedaant Saluja roped in for &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
Ankita Lokhande
Oh No: Ankita Lokhande questions Mannara Chopra’s character in Bigg Boss 17!