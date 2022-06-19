Amazing! Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain’s luxurious lifestyle will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: From hosting a grand-wedding affair to winning the reality show Smart Jodi, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain manage to stay in news quite often. They recently moved into their new 8 BHK in Mumbai. People know very little about Jain. Today, we’ll take you inside his luxurious lifestyle, his net worth, and the assets he owns.

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky met at a common friend’s party and they instantly got along. Later in 2018, the actress officially announced her relationship and the rest is history.

As per reports, Vicky’s total net worth is over 100 Crores as he owns several businesses. He belongs to a wealthy family from Bilaspur. His parents are businesspeople who graduated from India’s top institutes. Even Vicky is a graduate with a degree in Economics from Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

As per reports, the majority of the net worth comes from the family’s coal business. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group. His business also is spread across various sectors such as coal washeries, coal trading, real estate, education, logistics, power plant, real estate, and diamonds. He has also invested in Box Cricket League (BCL) team Mumbai Tigers.

In 2019, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande purchased a house in one of the posh areas of Mumbai. Although the cost is unknown, it is a massive 8 BHK with amazing views of the city. Other than this, he also owns a 3 BHK in the city.

Apart from Mumbai apartments, he has a lavish house in his hometown Bilaspur. Even Ankita visited the place after the two got married.

Both Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain love luxurious cars. While the actress owns a Porche 718 and Jaguar XF, Vicky has a Land Cruiser and Mercedes-Benz.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain won reality show Smart Jodi. The couple participated in the show days after tying the knot and went on to take home the 'golden gathbandhan' trophy and ₹25 lakh cash prize. Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli were declared runners up during the grand finale.

