AMAZING! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna to start this business after Anupamaa

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj giving special treatment to one of the crew members. This side of the actor has truly melted the hearts of the fans as how deeply he cares about people around him. Take a look at this adorable video to see what the special treatment given by the actor in this video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Anupamaa wanted to perform the pooja first, follow the rituals, and then along with Shah Parivar enter the house.

But Barkha begins her show as she wants to take control of everything.

Anupamaa is not going to let wrong things happen.

Anupamaa does not want the property; she wants a home and family that’s all.

Anuj supports Anupamaa and they ask guests to take off their shoes outside the house and begin the pooja.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

