AMAZING! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna to start this business after Anupamaa

Anuj supports Anupamaa and they ask guests to take off their shoes outside the house and begin the pooja. It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 12:59
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 
 
Anupamaa: Explosive! Anuj supports Anupamaa, tells guests to take off their shoes

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj giving special treatment to one of the crew members. This side of the actor has truly melted the hearts of the fans as how deeply he cares about people around him. Take a look at this adorable video to see what the special treatment given by the actor in this video.

Check out the video 

1111

Anupamaa's Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Anupamaa wanted to perform the pooja first, follow the rituals, and then along with Shah Parivar enter the house.

But Barkha begins her show as she wants to take control of everything.

Anupamaa is not going to let wrong things happen.

Anupamaa does not want the property; she wants a home and family that’s all.

Anuj supports Anupamaa and they ask guests to take off their shoes outside the house and begin the pooja.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa
