Amazing! Anupamaa and Anuj’s romantic dance on the Lohri special episode wins hearts of fans; call it a ‘#Maan-kiss episode’

As the festival of Lohri is being celebrated in most of the shows, Anupamaa also had a dream sequence and Anupamaa and Anuj were seen dancing romantically on the peppy beats.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/19/2024 - 18:25
Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and they have won over the hearts of the masses.

Anupamaa recently took a leap and now, Anupamaa is seen in the USA pursuing her individual career as a chef after splitting with Anuj after a massive showdown. Anuj, on the other hand, has become a business tycoon. He is seen living with Shruti, his love interest and Aadhya. Now, there is a new track which is rolled out where it is shown that Anuj and Anupamaa finally come face to face. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Surprising! Biji wants Anupama and Yashdeep’s marriage

As the festival of Lohri is being celebrated in most of the shows, Anupamaa also had a dream sequence and Anupamaa and Anuj were seen dancing romantically on the peppy beats. While the viewers enjoyed watching the reunion of the two and the magical chemistry that they created on the screens once again, the happiness was short-lived as it was a dream sequence.

Netizens however were extremely happy watching the two coming together and have taken to social media to share their excitement.

Take a look:

There are times when you just want to forget the story and live in the moment, says a fan

Who says they are not a couple, questions a social media user

Anupamaa and Anuj give village Lohri vibes, says a netizen

A #Maan-kiss episode

A feel good episode after a long time 

(Also Read: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama remembers Choti seeing Aadhya

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

Anupamaa Anuj Kapadia Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Star Plus Rajan Shahi Lohri Special
About Author

