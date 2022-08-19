AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments
On the special occasion of Janmashtami, netizens can't stop raving about Gaurav aka Anuj. They have made beautiful edits of Gaurav from the show and tagged him as one of the cutest Kanha Ji on TV.
MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.
It's almost been a year since Gaurav entered the show and he became a household name in no time.
Gaurav is not just being lauded for his acting but also for his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly in the show.
Well, Gaurav is often trending on social media for his show.
And now, on the special occasion of Janmashtami, netizens can't stop raving about Gaurav aka Anuj.
They have made beautiful edits of Gaurav from the show and tagged him as one of the cutest Kanha Ji on TV.
Take a look at the comments:
Happy Birthday to ITV cutest kanha ji...— Rekha S_ MaAn (@RekhaS72257794) August 19, 2022
& Happy Janmasthmi to my Rockstar @iamgauravkhanna
Kanha ji gives u all the happiness,success & blessings in ur lie..
JANAMDIN MUBARAKH ANUJ#AnujKapadia #Anupama#Gauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/vFjPVswTGD
Celebrating love, reverence and complete devotion of #RadhaKrishna, the #MaAn way.—(@OneHappyInsaan) August 19, 2022
Happy Janmashtami peeps
Shyam Chanda × @TheRupali
& @iamgauravkhanna#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/2OHArlt3fF
A very very happiest birthday Mr. Anuj Kapadia— ND(@maanxadorable19) August 19, 2022
Anu aur humare pyaare se kanhaji@iamgauravkhanna thank you for being our cute kanhaji
.#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/PZFEAYtAGq
2021— It's me sejj (@Shlokmag) August 18, 2022
In his life 1st time his love ( Anu) wished him when he is stranger for her
Anu: janmadin Mubarak Anuj
2022
Now when his love is his wife
He is unable to feel it hear n celibrate
Her wish for him#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6S6rvHcFxA
Kanha Ji aur #MaAn ka Anokha,Sundar sa Rishta ️— Pooji | Kanha's Day(@DeewaniLadki01) August 19, 2022
Kanha Ji - MaAn's support,guide & witness to their beautiful story
Dedicated to their beautiful bond
JAI SHREE KRISHNA
HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/eMLZ3QHETr
Happy janamastmi to all my friends— It's me sejj (@Shlokmag) August 19, 2022
Of #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia fd
This is small try for our MaAn pic.twitter.com/qjBkqNgzbV
Gaurav's character Anuj is going through a crucial stage in the show.
The viewers are loving to see how Anupamaa is taking care of Anuj.
Anupamaa has witnessed several twists in the story that have always kept the viewers hooked to the screen.
What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.
