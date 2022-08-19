AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments

On the special occasion of Janmashtami, netizens can't stop raving about Gaurav aka Anuj. They have made beautiful edits of Gaurav from the show and tagged him as one of the cutest Kanha Ji on TV.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 16:37
AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comme

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. 

It's almost been a year since Gaurav entered the show and he became a household name in no time. 

Gaurav is not just being lauded for his acting but also for his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly in the show. 

Well, Gaurav is often trending on social media for his show. 

And now, on the special occasion of Janmashtami, netizens can't stop raving about Gaurav aka Anuj. 

They have made beautiful edits of Gaurav from the show and tagged him as one of the cutest Kanha Ji on TV.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Take a look at the comments:

Gaurav's character Anuj is going through a crucial stage in the show.

The viewers are loving to see how Anupamaa is taking care of Anuj. 

Anupamaa has witnessed several twists in the story that have always kept the viewers hooked to the screen. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha’s plan flops as Anupama stands strong

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
2
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 16:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Whoa! Barkha plans something big for Anuj’s birthday; Vanraj to be the one to flop her plans?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Pihu wants to spend Janmashtami with Ram, Ram doesn’t want to break her heart
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
AWW! Paras Kalnawat REUNITES with his Anupamaa co-star after a long time and we can't contain our excitement
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat grabbed the attention of everyone with his sudden exit from Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The actor...
Exclusive! Actor Abhimanyu Arora joins the cast of Four More Shots Please Season 3
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the digital world. Also read:...
Channa Mereya: Tragic! Ginni is laden with guilt, finds out that Sam was carrying Aditya’s child
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain: Oh No! Ritesh apologized to Indu, the celebration to witness a dreading tragedy
MUMBAI : Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Recent Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Latest Video