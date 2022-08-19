AMAZING! Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia tagged as the CUTEST Kanha Ji of small screens; netizens pour hearty comments

MUMBAI: Gaurav Khanna who was already a renowned name in Indian television is currently ruling several hearts with his stellar performance as Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa.

It's almost been a year since Gaurav entered the show and he became a household name in no time.

Gaurav is not just being lauded for his acting but also for his on-screen chemistry with Rupali Ganguly in the show.

Well, Gaurav is often trending on social media for his show.

And now, on the special occasion of Janmashtami, netizens can't stop raving about Gaurav aka Anuj.

They have made beautiful edits of Gaurav from the show and tagged him as one of the cutest Kanha Ji on TV.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Take a look at the comments:

Happy Birthday to ITV cutest kanha ji...

& Happy Janmasthmi to my Rockstar @iamgauravkhanna



Kanha ji gives u all the happiness,success & blessings in ur lie..



JANAMDIN MUBARAKH ANUJ#AnujKapadia #Anupama#Gauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/vFjPVswTGD — Rekha S_ MaAn (@RekhaS72257794) August 19, 2022

A very very happiest birthday Mr. Anuj Kapadia



Anu aur humare pyaare se kanhaji@iamgauravkhanna thank you for being our cute kanhaji

.#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/PZFEAYtAGq — ND(@maanxadorable19) August 19, 2022

2021

In his life 1st time his love ( Anu) wished him when he is stranger for her

Anu: janmadin Mubarak Anuj



2022

Now when his love is his wife

He is unable to feel it hear n celibrate

Her wish for him#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/6S6rvHcFxA — It's me sejj (@Shlokmag) August 18, 2022

Kanha Ji aur #MaAn ka Anokha,Sundar sa Rishta ️



Kanha Ji - MaAn's support,guide & witness to their beautiful story



Dedicated to their beautiful bond



JAI SHREE KRISHNA



HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI@TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/eMLZ3QHETr — Pooji | Kanha's Day(@DeewaniLadki01) August 19, 2022

Happy janamastmi to all my friends

Of #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia fd



This is small try for our MaAn pic.twitter.com/qjBkqNgzbV — It's me sejj (@Shlokmag) August 19, 2022

Gaurav's character Anuj is going through a crucial stage in the show.

The viewers are loving to see how Anupamaa is taking care of Anuj.

Anupamaa has witnessed several twists in the story that have always kept the viewers hooked to the screen.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha’s plan flops as Anupama stands strong