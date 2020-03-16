AMAZING! Anupamaa's Devika Mehta aka Jaswir Kaur is high on something unexpected; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

In this video, we see that Aneri, aka Mukku, has caught Devika Mehta, aka Jaswir Kaur, drinking lime juice. To which Ekta Mehta, aka Dolly, says that she is getting a high lemon shot. After drinking, her reaction will definitely take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at the video to see her reaction.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anupama and Anuj are finally getting married, leaving everyone surprised.

But problems have not ended yet as soon Anuj’s ex-girlfriend will make a shocking entry. She is still in love with Anuj and cannot see him getting married to someone else.

She will enter his life once again with the only intention to ruin his relationship with Anupama.

Anupama does not get positive vibes from her and hence starts feeling scared.

She will share her concern with Anuj, but he will pay no attention to her as his heart and mind have only Anupama. How will Anupama and Anuj deal with this new problem?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.