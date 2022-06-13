Amazing! Anupamaa's MaAn will definitely fade your Blues, Here's how

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

Also read Anupamaa: Pathetic! Barkha wants Kapadia empire, decides to ruin Anuj-Anupamaa’s happiness

As we know, Anuj and Anupamaa are planning to visit Mumbai soon as per Anupamaa's demand. The shooting for the same has already begun. It looks like Mr. and Mrs. Kapadia will be romancing on the beach soon. Take a look at this romantic video, this MaAnday.

Check out the video

Also read Anupama: Shocking! Vanraj’s reveals Barkha's truth

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Barkha cannot let Anuj Kapadia's wealth go to Shah Parivar. Hence In the upcoming track, Barkha decides to ruin everything as she is very jealous of everything. She wants everything to be under Ankush Kapadia or Barkha and not Anupamaa.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.