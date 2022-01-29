AMAZING! Anupamaa's Malvika aka Aneri Vajani is thrilled to meet this special person

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently ruling the hearts of the audiences. From women empowerment to domestic violence, the show has targeted strong and yet sensitive topics in the show. Moreover, it has become everyone's favorite within a short span of time.

Also read: HURRAY! Udaariyaan's Jasmin Singh aka Isha Malviya invites all for her Atrangi Wedding

Anupamaa's Malvika aka Aneri Vajani has shared a glimpse of her along with the show's producer Rajan Shahi. To which she said that these moments rare, and finally he has agreed to click a photo. Fan are loving her track in the show. Take a look at this amazing picture below.

Check out the video:

Also read: Aww! Nima flattered as Suresh attempts to sing an Assamese song in Nima Denzongpa

In the show, we see that, Vanraj and Kavya played this game so that they can take over the entire Kapadia Empire and change their destiny forever.

Vanraj is working very hard towards his goal and Kavya is his secret weapon.

Also read - INTERESTING! This is what will happen to Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after her tragic accident while saving Ram

Will Anupama come to know about this before it’s too late?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com