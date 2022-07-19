Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours. 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 17:17
Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti takes a break from the show, enjoys his trip this way! | Deets Inside

Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation to Japan. And here’s how he is enjoying his “me-time” and with his family also.

Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours.

Have a look!

 

Also read:  Awesome! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi’s sweet gesture with his fans will melt your heart

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other, and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 17:17

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! It is going to be a beautiful juggle between Spy Bahu and Appnapan' Devashish Chandiramani OPENS UP on working with two popular shows
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Mesmerizing! These sexy pictures of Ayesha Singh show why she’s not your TYPICAL bahu
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known actress in the television industry. The talented actress has been giving quite a...
MAJOR DHAMAKA! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey's first meeting in StarPlus' Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is surely a flood of emotions
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi; Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Yeh Hai Chahtein: Happiness! Preesha gives a second chance to Rudraksh
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Oops! Mouni Roy gets brutally trolled for flaunting her loose pants look; netizens say “Achhe se pocha lag ra”
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world. Also read:...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video