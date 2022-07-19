Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti takes a break from the show, enjoys his trip this way! | Deets Inside

Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation to Japan. And here’s how he is enjoying his “me-time” and with his family also.

Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours.

Have a look!

Also read: Awesome! Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi’s sweet gesture with his fans will melt your heart

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other, and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.