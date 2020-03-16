Amazing! Apart from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli approached for THIS Hollywood project, deets inside

Nikki Tamboli was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 09:10
MUMBAI: Nikki Tamoli who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 14’, has been approached to participate in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Besides, makers of Hindi remake of the Hollywood reality show Temptation Island are quite interested to take the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame on board. It will be interesting to see which show will Nikki choose to be a part of.

While Jhalak Dhikla Jaa is a celebrity dance competition show, Temptation Island is originally an American show with the concept of finding a perfect guy for the girl.

“The shoot will be held abroad and the concept will be the same to find a perfect guy for the girl in the show. The meeting has also happened with the production team of Temptation Island where they loved the energy of the actress so much that they are eager to get Nikki on board,” a close source to the unit was quoted saying.

The entertainment portal also claims that both the production houses are eager to get Nikki Tamboli on board. However, the dates are clashing due to which Nikki will have to opt for either of these reality shows.

Earlier it was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Credit: News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 09:10

