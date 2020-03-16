AMAZING! Are Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai looks inspired by Shivangi Joshi? Check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap and the current track is revolving around the third generation wherein we see Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as leads.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 19:34
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap and the current track is revolving around the third generation wherein we see Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as leads. Fans couldn't get over Shivangi Joshi’s and Mohsin Khan's characters. We can still see some essence of Naira in Akshara. 

Moreover, fans feel that somewhere her fashion style in the show is inspired by Naira's character. Here is a range of her pictures wherein fans have found a common connection between them. Take a look at these amazing pictures and let us know in the comment below if you agree with the same. 

Check out the video   

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

