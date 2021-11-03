AMAZING! Asur's Barun Sobti REVEALS his FIRST paycheck, favourites, and more

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti has been one of the most adored actors in the Industry. His stint in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon turned him into a superstar for the audience. Recently, Barun has been busy shooting for two major series Asur 2 and A Cold Mess, both star Ridhi Dogra.

Apart from the upcoming series, Barun has been quite active on his social media as well, interacting with his fans and treating them with his new looks on every passing day. The actor took to his Instagram handle to interact with his fans where he revealed some interesting questions about himself.

Check out what he had to say:

Your current favourite song?

Humming to Punjabi folk song Nai Jana Meri Maye

Are you a beach person or a mountain person?

Beach for sure

Which is your all-time favourite Rom-Com?

PS. I Love You

If you could learn a new language which one would it be?

I want to learn Mandarin

What would you choose Cricket or Football?

I like to watch Cricket and play Football

What was your first paycheck?

My first paycheck was Rs 600.

Who is your favourite superhero?

Ironman

Which is your favourite football club?

Manchester United

Well, we think that isn't enough to know Barun, there must be more questions for the dapper, isn't it?

