Amazing! Audiences feel THESE reel-life male characters on TV shows portray husband materials

From Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan to BALH 2’s Nakuul Mehta, TV’s male leads have made their space in women’s heart
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 13:43
Amazing! Audiences feel THESE reel-life male characters on TV shows portray husband materials

MUMBAI: Just like female characters rule TV, there is no denying that some male reel characters have created quite a flutter in the hearts of TV audiences. Whether it is Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore or Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, some of our TV leading men are making millions of women swoon and how. These men might not be perfect but they have qualities that endear them to many.

Also Read: AMAZING! Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are grateful to their Mom for this major reason, Deet Inside

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan is ruling hearts and how. The character of Aryan Singh Rathore is one that is made to draw claps and hoots. Fahmaan Khan has not disappointed with his work. The character is short-tempered but at the same time compassionate, caring, and a feminist. Fans are simply loving it.

Fans love Kanwar Dhillon on the show as Shiva. His chemistry with Alice Kaushik aka Raavi is off the charts.

If there is one character, girls want to be wedded to, it has to be Nakuul Mehta from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He does his best to make his partner feel the love. Yes, he can be a little annoying at times but it is a minor glitch.

Also Read: OMG! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upset with Fahmaan Khan due to this reason; Here's Why...

Perhaps no other male lead has been trolled as much as Neil Bhatt’s Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But there is no denying that it is magic when SaiRat is together.

Rudraksh Khurana of Yeh Hai Chahatein is hot-headed, impulsive and passionate. He does not have Preesha’s (Sargun Kaur) patience or tact. But fans love Rudraksh given how he wears his heart on his sleeve. And he is one passionate lover.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Fahmaan Khan Nakuul Mehta Neil Bhatt Abrar Qazi Kanwar Dhillon Imlie Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ghum Hai Kisikiey Pyaar Meiin Pandya Store Yeh Hai Chahatein TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 13:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
PATHETIC! Nandini ACCUSES Priya of stealing away Ram from her in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is always high on drama. We all know that Ram and Priya have come quite...
Mika Singh enters StarPlus' Anupamaa for #MaAn's Sangeet
MUMBAI: Mika Singh appears on the grand set of the biggest show in India right now, Star Plus’s ‘Anupamaa’. Mika Singh...
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Will Radha be able to talk to Mohan. 
MUMBAI: In the Thursday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha is still in...
Emotional! Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli remembers her brother on his death anniversary
MUMBAI: Model and actress, Nikki Tamboli rose to fame for her stay on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Anger! Rishi is furious with Malishka and Lakshmi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Anupama - Namaste America: OMG! Anupama lashes out at Baa and Vanraj
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
anek
Anek trailer out! This Ayushman Khurana starrer promises to be high on content and action
Latest Video