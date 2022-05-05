Amazing! Audiences feel THESE reel-life male characters on TV shows portray husband materials

MUMBAI: Just like female characters rule TV, there is no denying that some male reel characters have created quite a flutter in the hearts of TV audiences. Whether it is Imlie's Aryan Singh Rathore or Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, some of our TV leading men are making millions of women swoon and how. These men might not be perfect but they have qualities that endear them to many.

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan is ruling hearts and how. The character of Aryan Singh Rathore is one that is made to draw claps and hoots. Fahmaan Khan has not disappointed with his work. The character is short-tempered but at the same time compassionate, caring, and a feminist. Fans are simply loving it.

Fans love Kanwar Dhillon on the show as Shiva. His chemistry with Alice Kaushik aka Raavi is off the charts.

If there is one character, girls want to be wedded to, it has to be Nakuul Mehta from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He does his best to make his partner feel the love. Yes, he can be a little annoying at times but it is a minor glitch.

Perhaps no other male lead has been trolled as much as Neil Bhatt’s Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But there is no denying that it is magic when SaiRat is together.

Rudraksh Khurana of Yeh Hai Chahatein is hot-headed, impulsive and passionate. He does not have Preesha’s (Sargun Kaur) patience or tact. But fans love Rudraksh given how he wears his heart on his sleeve. And he is one passionate lover.

Credit: BollywoodLife