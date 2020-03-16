AMAZING! Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Parvati Sehgal reveals what DISLIKES about her character Manini, says, "The meaner she is, the better the role"

MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a new show titled Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The show stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead roles.

Apart from these two, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors from the TV industry who are playing pivotal roles in the show.

One of them is Parvati Sehgal who portrays the role of Manini in the show.

The actress is seen as Yuvan's stepmother in the show.

Parvati is loved for her performance in the popular drama series.

While the viewers are seeing Parvati in a negative avatar in the show, the actress is exactly the opposite of her character in real life.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

We have seen Manini giving a hard time to Banni and Yuvan and everyone else in the show.

In one of her recent question and answer sessions on Instagram, Parvati gave some great answers to the fans' questions.

One of the fans asked her what she likes and dislikes about her character Manini.

This is what Parvati said:

Well, Parvati is doing total justice to her character Manini and we are loving it.

The actress has appeared in shows like Mann Kee Awaz - Pratigya, Doli Armaanon Ki, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, and Gustakh Dil among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ASO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why