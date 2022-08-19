Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi has a special message for Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Dr Preesha, know what?!

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update regarding a special message of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi for Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein's Dr. Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi has a special message for Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Dr Preesha, know what?!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, on-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti and they are known for their character names Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively.

People love their sizzling chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAish.

She took to her social media and reposted a video wherein both the actresses were spotted at an event. She captioned the video, "I miss youuuuu" followed by heart emojis.

Have a look at the screenshot!

Well, what is your take on their connection?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

