AMAZING! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya re-unites with THIS Indian Idol judge

Rahul  Vaidya celebrated his birthday recently and the evening was graced by many celebrity guests. One of them is the singer’s former Indian Idol judge. Read on to know more.

RAHUL VAIDYA

MUMBAI: Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann and Krazzy 4. He also participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The singer got married to model and actress Disha Parmar in July 2021. Disha is an Indian television actress and former model. She is best known for her role of Pankhuri Gupta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Jhanvi Agarwal in Woh Apna Sa. Currently, she is playing the character of Priya Sood in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul celebrated his birthday recently and the evening was graced by many celebrity guests. One of them was the singer and Rahul’s former Indian Idol judge, Sonu Nigam.

Disha shared a video where the couple can be seen trying to sing along Sonu Nigam and it is super cute. Sonu Nigam has known Rahul for a long time and they share a good rapport.

Check out the video here:


 
The evening was full of dance and laughter. Disha was also seen dancing for hubby Rahul Vaidya.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 19:23

AMAZING! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya re-unites with THIS Indian Idol judge
MUMBAI: Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi...
