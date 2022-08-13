Amazing! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia shares a glimpse of her beautiful abode, See pics

Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is in relationship with Eijaaz Khan and the duo have been living in the same home for the last two months

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 22:49
Pavitra Punia

MUMBAI :  Popular actors, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the hottest and most popular couples in the television industry. Recently, rumours were rife that the madly-in-love couple, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia has been living together for almost two months in her flat. Now, the doting girlfriend has shared an adorable sneak peek of their beautiful abode, which is unmissable.

Also Read: Exclusive: I regret quitting Baalveer Returns, says Pavitra Punia

On August 13, 2022, Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram space and dropped a sneak peek of her and her boyfriend, Eijaz Khan’s personalised new home. 

In the picture, we can see Pavitra chilling on a neutral-toned sofa with frill cushions. On the other hand, Eijaz was seen resting on another couch, donning a mustard-hued T-shirt. Their drawing room looked beautiful as it was adorned with green indoor plants.

Earlier, Pavitra revealed when she would get married to the love of her life, Eijaz Khan and shared that they are just trying to find time in the middle of their tight schedule.

Also Read: Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

In an old conversation with a news portal, Eijaz Khan had shared that he goes for therapy to understand relationships in a better way. Mentioning that he always had a strong female presence in his life, the actor said he had never tried to understand relationships from their perspective. However, he said that they are trying to deal with their relationship in a sensible way.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

TellyChakkar Television Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia Eijaaz Khan Baalveer Daayan Love U Zindagi Ishq Ki Dastaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 22:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia shares a glimpse of her beautiful abode, See pics
MUMBAI :  Popular actors, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the hottest and most popular couples in the television...
OMG! Netizens lash out the Satyamev Jayate 2 actress Divya Khosla for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI :  Divya Khosla Kumar who was last seen in Satyamev Jayate 2 opposite John Abraham got hilariously trolled when...
Wow! Pandya Store fame Kruttika Desai Khan looks too HOT in these stunning pics
MUMBAI: TV fame Krutika Desai is one of the glamorous actresses who entered the industry over decades ago and has been...
Superb! South actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the role of antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Atlee’s Jawan. While fans...
WOAH! Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience in Jolly LLB 3
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar’s recently released Raksha Bandhan has been receiving mixed reviews. However, if reports are to be...
EXCLUSIVE! 'Pakhi and I are both EMOTIONAL' Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt opens up on her character in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and her interesting bond with her co-stars
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Divya Khosla Kumar
OMG! Netizens lash out the Satyamev Jayate 2 actress Divya Khosla for THIS reason, see reactions
Latest Video