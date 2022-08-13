Amazing! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia shares a glimpse of her beautiful abode, See pics

MUMBAI : Popular actors, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the hottest and most popular couples in the television industry. Recently, rumours were rife that the madly-in-love couple, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia has been living together for almost two months in her flat. Now, the doting girlfriend has shared an adorable sneak peek of their beautiful abode, which is unmissable.

On August 13, 2022, Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram space and dropped a sneak peek of her and her boyfriend, Eijaz Khan’s personalised new home.

In the picture, we can see Pavitra chilling on a neutral-toned sofa with frill cushions. On the other hand, Eijaz was seen resting on another couch, donning a mustard-hued T-shirt. Their drawing room looked beautiful as it was adorned with green indoor plants.

Earlier, Pavitra revealed when she would get married to the love of her life, Eijaz Khan and shared that they are just trying to find time in the middle of their tight schedule.

In an old conversation with a news portal, Eijaz Khan had shared that he goes for therapy to understand relationships in a better way. Mentioning that he always had a strong female presence in his life, the actor said he had never tried to understand relationships from their perspective. However, he said that they are trying to deal with their relationship in a sensible way.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis