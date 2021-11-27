Amazing! Bigg Boss 15: Fans’ reactions to Jay Bhanushali’s tweet post-eviction

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. Jay took to the official Twitter handle to thank his fans but also took a dig at the BB15 contestants. In his tweet, the actor spoke about cheating and backstabbing in the house.

"This message is to all my fans and #JayWarriors Thank you so much for all the love and support you gave me..between being right and wrong I selected the right. I realized that in #BiggBoss mein Dhokha, Dogla, cheater, backstabbing ko ek Kool term diya hain called mastermind," he wrote.

In the following tweet, Jay added, "I was and will always be a fighter, baaki love to all & remember Jay Bhanushali will always be Jay Bhanushali and not change for anyone. My experience of BB: 'Zeher ka bhi alag hisab hota hain, Marne ke liye thoda sa aur BB ke gharmein jeene ke liye bahot saara penna padta hain'."

Also Read:Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kamya Punjabi supports Jay Bhanushali’s decision to step aside from the task and get himself eliminated

Reacting to Jay's tweet, a fan wrote: "No matter what, we always stand by you. We loved the way you played the game with dignity, your ethics & utmost honesty. When you confronted backbiters, they never spoke the truth on your face, that shows how scared they were of you!"

"U did a great job and we are proud of you. You always show what u r, raise a right stand and right opinion what u felt in the current situation. Be same as it is," commented another.

Also Read:LATEST UPDATE: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce the eliminations; Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali make an exit from Bigg Boss 15!

Were Jay's fiery tweets a jibe at Nishant Bhat or at Karan Kundrra? For the unversed, during the elimination round, Nishant tried to save Jay. He had chosen Jay over Simba as they're good friends. However, in the VIP task, Jay had chosen Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. This had raised several eyebrows and people had even accused him of not being a true friend.

Meanwhile, Jay and Karan had got into an ugly argument on the show. A furious Jay had vowed to never trust Karan again.

Credit: Times Network