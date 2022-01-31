AMAZING: Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati keen on making a comeback on TV!

MUMBAI: Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Gautam Gulati became a winner of Bigg Boss 8, and has been busy with music video in the past few months.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati to grace the finale)

The actor was shooting for a single in Scotland a few days back before returning to Mumbai and shooting for the finale episode of Bigg Boss. Gautam says he is very keen to do a TV show.

“I wanted to do more interesting shows, but nothing meaty came my way. I moved on to doing films and my last film was Radhe with Salman Khan," he says.

The actor reveals that he was offered a show in 2020 but the pandemic spoilt things. He says, "In 2020, I was offered a show and I even shot a few episodes and then the pandemic struck and the show did not take off. I was disappointed but then nothing could be done about that. But, I am hopeful about doing something interesting in 2022. I am in talks with makers and viewers might just see me on their TV sets soon."

How excited are you to watch Gautam return on TV? Let us know in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Which finalist will be crowned tonight as the winner of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS 15’?)

CREDIT: TOI