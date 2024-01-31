Amazing: BTS glimpse of the upcoming Veer and Keerat’s Haldi ceremony in Teri Meri Doriyaann is a VISUAL DELIGHT!

MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaan on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.

Recently, the entire cast of the show got together to celebrate as they achieved a new milestone. Teri Meri Doriyaann completed one year and the entire unit came together for a cake cutting ceremony.

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats.

Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and the show has constantly kept the audience glued to their screens. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi Parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Yashraj Blasting Brar Mansion while Angad and Sahiba attempt to save it.

The show recently aired special maha-episodes which were an hour long and the audience was smitten with the high point drama that the show had to offer. Angad standing up for Garry was a highlight of the episodes and now, there are many other interesting sequences in store for the audience.

There are some beautiful moments which are in store and Anshu Varshney shared an upcoming drama which is in store for the viewers as there will be a haldi ceremony organised!

The Haldi will apparently be of Veer and Keerat is what we hear!

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!