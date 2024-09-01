Amazing: BTS moment of Khushi Dubey’s stunt scene from the sets of Aankh Micholi promises that the sequence would be a visual treat!

Aankh Micholi is a twisted tale of mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law and the relationship between Rukmini and Sumedh against the backdrop of kitchen politics.
Khushi Dubey

MUMBAI : Star Plus has been one of the top GECs to launch interesting concepts which engages the audience with some top notch drama. Some of the shows include Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

The channel also launched a new show titled Aankh Micholi which stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to be a visual delight to the audience. 

Aankh Micholi is a twisted tale of mother-in-law and a daughter-in-law and the relationship between Rukmini and Sumedh against the backdrop of kitchen politics. The show witnesses Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals as her marriage comes in the way of her becoming an ambitious IPS officer?

Now, we found a BTS moment doing the rounds on the internet where Khushi is trying to perform an action stunt scene and she looks all nervous yet excited.

Take a look:

Isn’t it amazing?

For the uninitiated, the makers of Aankh Micholi dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official.

