Amazing: BTS video of Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan rehearsing his dance moves from the set of Pandya Store is a visual treat!

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show. We saw that the Pandyas focused on getting Chiku back from Shweta after she left the Pandya Niwas.

The show has taken a big leap currently and the Pandyas are living their separate lives while Dhara still wishes to reunite her family. The story now revolves around two families – the Pandyas and the Makwanas. (Also Read: Congratulations: Pandya Store completes 3 successful years!)

The recent track witnessed how Natasha will decide that she does not want to say with Dhawal and will decide to move on in life without him. The show also recently completed a milestone of 1000 episodes and showered with so much love and support that they have announced one whole week of more episodes.

The upcoming track of the show Pandya Store would revolve around Dhaval fighting a life-and-death situation and returning home with Natasha. Dhaval is to be welcomed by his family, and a special guest awaits his homecoming.

Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan will grace the show Pandya Store for the special double episodes that will air from today (January 29) to February 2 at 6:00 p.m. and another at 7.30 p.m. Now, we came across an interesting BTS video of Aditya rehearsing his moves from the set of the show.

Take a look:

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Pandya Store: Finally! Chiku will thus marry Isha in the temple amidst the Pandya family)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.