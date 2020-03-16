Amazing! This can be the alternative career of Bhagya Lakshmi’s girl gang | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry.

The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively, whereas actress Maera Mishra aka Malishka plays the grey shade character.

Also read: Amazing! Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi hits a big milestone; this is how Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti celebrated| Deets Inside

The couple’s chemistry is loved by all. Their fans tag them as #Rishi and #Rohish.

As we all know that there are a lot of ups and downs going on in the show as Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is arrested because of a major strategy of Malishka and Balwinder against RishMi. But Rishi has come after his business trip to Bengaluru and is hospitalized. He will put in all his efforts to save Lakshmi as he feels that she cannot poison someone.

Meanwhile, we came across a video wherein we saw Lakshmi in the courtroom for the proceedings of the legal case against her.

Well, amid the break, the girl gang of the show including Smita Bansal aka Neelam, Parul Chaudhary aka Karishma Bua, and Shivani Jha aka Sonia Oberoi along with Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is enjoying their time in the courtroom while singing and thus it seems this could be their alternative career.

Have a look at the video below!

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Anger! Fans lash out at the makers of Bhagya Lakshmi as they feel that Malishka is getting more importance than Rishi and Lakshmi

Aren’t the glimpses very interesting?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.