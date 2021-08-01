AMAZING! Celebs who grabbed attention for their quirky dressing

MUMBAI: TV celebs seem to be in a different mood to experiment so miss match and some sassy outfits. These kinds of outfits are usually not seen more often. These outfits garb one's attention quickly as they seem to be a bit unique. From donning large prints, polka dots to colourful stripes, they are going big on quirky.

Rakhi Sawant

The drama queen Rakhi Sawant with her satin pink dress and purple velvet boots, Rakhi Sawant caught everyone's attention at the success bash of her music video 'Dream Mein Entry'.

Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya's quirky outfit was spotted at the airport definitely it has made fans sit up and notice it. The striking orange, blue, and white stripes were paired with white sneakers.

Arti Singh

Arti Singh seems to be in a mood to experiment these days. This long yellow shirt with large type prints serves as proof. Her Instagram posts have many likes and comments for the same.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik to go all funky and cool as he decided to sport floral shorts and a shirt with a white tee. He captioned the post in a funny way, "Just wear the curtain to a curtain raiser!"

Shweta Tiwari

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Shweta Tiwari went all out to experiment with prints and colours. It surely looked stunning on her. The pantsuit look made heads turn and her photos on social media went viral. Her fans loved her outfit and showered loads of love.

Nia Sharma

Nia went a little extra on colour by pairing green pumps with a colourful top and a blue skirt. She accessorised herself with a belt and put some glitter on her face for extra glam and attention.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Kundali Bhagya's fame Dheeraj Dhoopar is seen in many colours in this photo. A user commented on this one, "Cartoon dress hae pr aap pae bhot suit krti hae (It's a cartoon dress but suits you).

Sapna Choudhary

She made up her mind to go overboard with her polka dot saree by sporting a nice fresh white belt and flared sleeves. The look is quite unique and caught the attention of many of her fans.

