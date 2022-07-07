Amazing! Check out if Bhagya Lakshmi’s cast wins or loses this epic challenge

In a video, we see the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi taking up the Saiyaan Challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely tickle your funny bone.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 14:26
Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Also read: Oh No! Check out if Harphoul Mohini's cast wins or loses This epic challenge

In a video, we see the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi taking up the Saiyaan Challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely tickle your funny bone. Take a look at this video to see who wins the challenge. And let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Have a look at the video below!

Rohit took to his social media and uploaded the video. He captioned the video, “Saiyaaannnn challenge done.”

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Finally! Malishka gets exposed and arrested

Talking about the show, Rishi and Ayush plan to find out the mastermind behind Balwinder's drama. Later, as Malishka will be worried about being exposed, she threatens Balwinder to keep his mouth shut. But Balwinder doesn’t like her way of talking and so he decides to teach her a lesson while also winning Lakshmi’s trust. Later, Balwinder exposes Malishka with the audio recording where she had bribed him to kidnap and defame Lakshmi. Malishka gets shocked and speechless as she will not be able to defend herself and gets arrested. Balwinder smirks seeing Malishka being exposed in front of everyone. Moreover, Rishi breaks his relationship with Malishka after getting to know her ugly side.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such updates.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Maera Mishra Zee TV Zee 5
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 14:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Adorable! Abhimanyu and Akshara are caught by Manjiri while romancing each other, feel embarrassed as she pulls their legs
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
OMG! This is what causing chaos in the life of Zee TV’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta | Deets Inside
MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows...
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym trying to lead her life normally...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Sad! Akriti hurts Gungun with her callous remarks, Gungun suppresses the hurt to make Anubhav’s birthday special
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocker! Sai hugs Pakhi and accepts her as the surrogate, apologizes to Bhavani
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Masterstroke! Soumya planned something big with Goldie, Armaan is bankrupt
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Recent Stories
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
Oops! Rhea Chakraborty gets massively trolled by the netizens for THIS reason, see reactions
Latest Video