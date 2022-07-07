Amazing! Check out if Bhagya Lakshmi’s cast wins or loses this epic challenge

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

In a video, we see the star cast of Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi taking up the Saiyaan Challenge. The way they are singing one by one will definitely tickle your funny bone. Take a look at this video to see who wins the challenge. And let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Have a look at the video below!

Rohit took to his social media and uploaded the video. He captioned the video, “Saiyaaannnn challenge done.”

Talking about the show, Rishi and Ayush plan to find out the mastermind behind Balwinder's drama. Later, as Malishka will be worried about being exposed, she threatens Balwinder to keep his mouth shut. But Balwinder doesn’t like her way of talking and so he decides to teach her a lesson while also winning Lakshmi’s trust. Later, Balwinder exposes Malishka with the audio recording where she had bribed him to kidnap and defame Lakshmi. Malishka gets shocked and speechless as she will not be able to defend herself and gets arrested. Balwinder smirks seeing Malishka being exposed in front of everyone. Moreover, Rishi breaks his relationship with Malishka after getting to know her ugly side.

