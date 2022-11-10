AMAZING! Check out Paras Kalnawat’s special connection with THESE people

Paras Kalnawat recently shared that he shares a special bond with a group of people. Read on to know more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 15:04
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. Every season has been a success and this season has made a comeback after 5 years. The celebrities come with their choreographer partners and give their best dance performances. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

ALSO READ: Sweet! Paras Kalnawat gets unshaken support for his performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from his Anupamaa co-stars

aras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses together and Paras Kalnawat shared a few more.

He wrote, “Maine yahan kuch khoobsoorat rishtey kamaaye hai”.

Ali Asgar replied saying “Apne toh apne hote hai” while Zorawar praised Paras saying, “you’re a gem”.

Check out the post here:

The contestants have come to sharing a great rapport with each other even though they are rivals on the show.  We can see all of them having a gala time together.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WHOA! Check out on-screen rivals Paras Kalnawat and Zorawar Kalra, turn friends off-screen

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

