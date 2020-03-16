AMAZING! Check out the hidden talent of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in the show, is already ruling the hearts of the audiences with her acting skills and she also seems to have an amazing voice, as we can always see her singing during her free time on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

Meanwhile, in the show, the family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka and during the event, we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. Well, the song they will dance to is not revealed, but it is speculated that the song might be one, wherein Lakshmi would be seen taunting Malishka for taking her hubby and love away from her.

