AMAZING! Check out the hidden talent of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

The family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka and during the event, we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 19:11
AMAZING! Check out the hidden talent of Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.   

Also read: OMG! Check out what this special person in Bhagya Lakshmi has to say about Rishi, aka Rohit Suchanti

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in the show, is already ruling the hearts of the audiences with her acting skills and she also seems to have an amazing voice, as we can always see her singing during her free time on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi.

Check out the video 

Also read: Must Watch! Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

Meanwhile, in the show, the family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka and during the event, we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. Well, the song they will dance to is not revealed, but it is speculated that the song might be one, wherein Lakshmi would be seen taunting Malishka for taking her hubby and love away from her.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagya Lakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Maera Mishra Smita Bansal Munira Kudrati Aman Gandhi Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 19:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions is the name behing iconic movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Lovely! Rudraksh and Preesha’s shower romance brings out the love in them
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Anupamaa: Emotional! No Kanyadaan, but THIS ritual is the key highlight of Anupamaa’s wedding with Anuj
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh and Preesha surprised to see each other in the washroom
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha unaware of the snake, Ruhi knocks
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I would love to work with Sargun Mehta again as a co-actor' Ajit aka Ajay Singh Chaudhary opens up on his favorite co-actors, favorites characters and more
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Wow! Check out the list of actors who made their debuts with Rajshri Productions
Latest Video