AMAZING! Check out the striking similarities between Shivangi Joshi and Ayesha Singh, Deet inside

Shivangi Joshi and Ayesha Singh have made a mark in the television industry. The Divas have swooned their fans with their amazing performances on screen. Currently, Ayesha Singh is seen playing the character of Sai Joshi in the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She started her career with modelling and then bagged the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost back in 2016. Later on, she was also featured in the film Adrishya. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi is all set to appear on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The diva rose to prominence after portraying Naira Goenka in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was recently seen in the music video Teri Ada along with Mohsin Khan. The music video was released on the YouTube channel Vyrloriginals. She is seen in the show Balika Vadhu 2. She is portraying the character of Anandi. Her on-screen chemistry with Randeep Rai is much loved by viewers. Here we have found a striking similarity between both the actresses and that is that they are both caught wearing the same yellow outfit. Take a look at her amazing picture and let us know who slayed it better in the comments below.

Check out the pictures

