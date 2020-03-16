Amazing! Check out the unexpected crossover of Naagin 6 and Anupamaa

Baa tells him that she will handle everything and that he should not do anything and she will handle everything. Kavya also tells him that let Baa handle all this and that he should stay away from Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:48
anupa-nagin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. The show has come out with a prequel of the show titled Namaste America where the show will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago when she had got an opportunity to go to America and she couldn't because the story will involve that. 

Also read  Omg! Meet the Super Human on the sets of Anupamaa

In this picture, we see that  Paras Kalnawat has shared a picture in which we can also see Naagin 6's lead actor Simba Nagpal visiting the sets of Anupamaa. Paras' catchy caption has definitely stolen the attention of the audience. He writes, '' Main, Simba aur beech me Pumba! Bro, It's so rare to find someone like you in the industry who's so humble, simple and calm headed. Truly a gentleman. @simbanagpal, Furthermore, he also compliments '' Aur apni jassa toh hai hi kamaal'' @jaswirkaur. Also, take a look at who is the third person in the frame and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.  

Check out the video   

Also read  Anupama : Oh No! Bapuji has to undergo an urgent surgery but refuses it for Anupama and Anuj’s wedding

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Baa tells him that she will handle everything and that he should not do anything and she will handle everything. Kavya also tells him that let Baa handle all this and that he should stay away from Anuj and Anupama’s wedding.  But Vanraj vouches to not let Anupama be happy and he will make sure that she doesn't enjoy her wedding.  Well, it will be interesting to see what would Vanraj do to sabotage Anupama and Vanraj’s wedding. What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode? 

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 14:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Priya stands by her husband Ram in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always given us a reason to binge-watch it. The gripping episodes...
OH NO! Sai is worried about her career in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah takes a hilarious dig at the soaring lemon prices in India
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dedicated a special episode to the soaring lemon prices in India that is making...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Se: WHAT! Anubhav turns Gungun’s husband for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is winning the hearts of the masses. The show is being loved...
Oh No: Here’s how Kapil Sharma REACTED when Himesh Reshammiya called The Kapil Sharma Show ‘CHINDI’!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about TV’s popular chat show, The Kapil...
Exclusive! It is a show about various characters feeling the most normal emotions: Anya Singh on Never Kiss Your Best friend Season 2
MUMBAI: Anya Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry, especially on digital platforms...
Recent Stories
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Must read! Let us know more in detail about Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni
Latest Video