Amazing! Check out the unseen audition video of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Ashi Singh aka Meet Hooda/Manjiri

 In the video, we saw that she is wearing a kurta and her hair is left open. But the way Ashi Singh is delivering her dialogue is really commendable!

MUMBAI :Ashi Singh is one of the most loved and talented actresses. Since her days as a child performer, the actress has been recognized for her skills. The diva is presently seen on Zee TV, in the show Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. Viewers adore her chemistry with Shagun Pandey.

She has been in a variety of shows throughout the years, including Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, to name a few. In 2015, Ashi made her television debut with Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters. She has also appeared in shows like Gumrah, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India.

Ashi has wowed her admirers with her impeccable performances and versatility in portraying a wide range of characters. Not only her performance, but fans love her for her fashion choices as well. Here we bring to you a glimpse of the audition video of Ashi, wherein she looked super duper cute and bubbly.

Have a look!

What are your views on this audition clip of Ashi?

Let us know in the comments section below.

