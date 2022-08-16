Amazing! Check out the unseen audition video of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat

Here in this article we bring to you an unseen audition video of Shagun Pandey aka Meet, wherein he is seen wearing a yellow shirt, and narrating his lines with confidence.

MUMBAI :Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling the small screen with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

These days, Shagun is doing a marvellous job in Zee Tv’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet as Meet Ahlawat.

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

Here in this article, we bring to you an unseen audition video of Shagun Pandey aka Meet wherein he is seen wearing a yellow shirt, and in full confidence, he is narrating his lines.

Have a look!

Latest Video