Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of Kundali Bhagya actor Shakti Arora aka Karan Luthra

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Shakti aka Karan/Arjun, wherein he looks like an absolute stunner. He has worn a black blazer and white T-Shirt. He narrates his lines as confidently as he does right now in the role of Karan/Arjun.

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. His journey so far has been quite commendable!

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks even though he plays a role that has different layers.

Also read: Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of the Kundali Bhagya actor, 'Sanjay Gagnani' aka Prithvi Malhotra

These days, Shakti is doing a marvelous job in Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra/ Arjun Suryanshi.

It is his hard work and dedication along with the love of his fans that has made him a big name in the industry today.

In this piece, we bring to you an audition clip of Shakti aka Karan/Arjun, wherein he looks like an absolute stunner. He has worn a black blazer and white T-Shirt. He narrates his lines as confidently as he does right now in the role of Karan/Arjun.

Have a look!

He is married to Neha Saxena who is also an actress and model.

He debuted with the show Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and since then he is ruling everyone’s hearts but is still he is remembered for his role in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi as Ranveer Vaghela/Milan Vaghela.

Also read: Exclusive! My character, Arjun, has grey shades; he wants to create trouble for Preeta: Shakti Arora on Kundali Bhagya

What are your views on this audition clip of Sanjay?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

