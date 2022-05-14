Amazing! Check out what BALH2's cast is up to these days!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly showcasing an intriguing and gripping narrative with twists and turns. The current track has left the spectators on edge. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are portraying the lead roles of Ram and Priya.

In this video we see that Disha Parmar who plays Priya in the show is upto some mischief. She is asking her co-stars their age to which she gets few hilarious responses. Take a look at the video to see what they are up to.

Check out the video

In the previous episode, we saw how Ram's life was in danger after he had a major confrontation with the hotel manager. The manager revealed some shocking things about Ram's father which made him furious. While the manager flees away, Ram is left with several questions.

